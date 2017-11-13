Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND Va. - Join your favorite sorority girl, Elle Woods, as she braves the world and attends Harvard Law with the VCU Theater’s musical production of ‘Legally Blonde’. Kaitlyn Tate, who plays ‘Elle Woods’, and Nala, who plays Elle’s furry friend ‘Bruiser’, visit to fill us in on the fun stage show. We also got a sneak peak of the production with a scene and song from the show. You can catch Theater VCU’s performance of ‘Legally Blonde The Musical’ November 10th through December 3rd at the Raymond Hodges Theater on Park Avenue in Richmond. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 804-828-6026 or visit https://www.showclix.com/search?search=vcu&location=

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THEATER VCU}