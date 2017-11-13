Air Force veteran Rob Cardwell honors services members for Veterans Day

RICHMOND, Va. — Americans celebrated Veterans Day this past weekend. To celebrate our Nation’s heroes, CBS 6 wanted to thank veterans and active service members for their hard work and sacrifice.

Anchor Rob Cardwell, a United States Air Force visited McGuire Veterans Hospital last week to say thank you to all the men and women in the US Armed Forces.

Cardwell, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised several veterans and active service members with gift cards.

“We have a program called CBS 6 Gives where we just randomly like to bless people,” said Cardwell. “With this being Veteran’s Day weekend, we thought what a great Idea it would be to come to VA McGuire and just randomly bless people. We have Kroger gift cards that we would like to give you guys.”

“This is a blessing,” said one 20-year Army veteran.

“Thanks for making us proud. Happy Veterans Day,” said Cardwell.

