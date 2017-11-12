When system will bring some rain, wintry chill will fade a bit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend featured the coldest temperatures since mid-March. Morning lows Saturday were in the low and mid 20s for much of the area.

Sunday morning was cold as well, but a lot of locations were at least a degree higher than Saturday morning.

Temperatures will improve a bit this week, but will still be below normal on most days. Highs for this time of November should be in the lower 60s, and lows should be in the upper 30s to around 40°.

One system will bring some rain to the area the first half of Monday, with rain chances higher south and east of Richmond. Another system will bring some showers next Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry.

