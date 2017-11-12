Chesterfield man shot in head at home

75-foot 🎄Christmas tree installed at Rockefeller Center

Posted 1:53 pm, November 12, 2017

It’s an annual harbinger of the holiday season.

The giant Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in New York City Saturday morning.

Workers wasted little time putting the75-foot Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania, into position.

Once the tree is all decorated, officials said it will include more than 50,000 lights topped with a star.
The official lighting will take place on Nov. 29.

