75-foot 🎄Christmas tree installed at Rockefeller Center

It’s an annual harbinger of the holiday season.
The giant Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in New York City Saturday morning.
Workers wasted little time putting the75-foot Norway Spruce from State College, Pennsylvania, into position.
Once the tree is all decorated, officials said it will include more than 50,000 lights topped with a star.
The official lighting will take place on Nov. 29.
