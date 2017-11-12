Man shot in head at Chesterfield home; juvenile female arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in the head early Sunday morning in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield officers responded to shots fired inside a home at the 3800 block of Beulah Road right before 3 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man shot in the head.

Police have arrested a female juvenile in connection. She is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Daniels, who lives two houses down from where he said the shooting happened, said he woke up to heavy police presence outside his door.

"We noticed between 2 to 3 in the morning, we noticed a lot of officers out there," Daniels said. "Must have been at least 12 cop cars out here."

Daniels said there is always a lot of foot traffic at that home. He said police have been called out there before, but he doesn’t know why. He said he doesn’t know who lives in the home.

Chesterfield police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

