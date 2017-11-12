Man shot in head at Chesterfield home; juvenile arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A juvenile was arrested and a man rushed to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Chesterfield. Police were called to the 3800 block of Beulah Road, at about 2:53 a.m. Sunday, to investigate shots fired inside a home.

"Officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is currently in critical condition," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "The juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony."

This is a developing story.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.