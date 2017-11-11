Varina ends postseason losing streak to L.C. Bird, upends Skyhawks 33-7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesterfield, Va. - Finally seeing a full compliment of players healthy and on the field, Varina head coach Stu Brown and the Blue Devils knocked off L.C. Bird 33-7 in the first round of the playoffs.

Seven different Varina players carried for a combined 206 yards in the win, but none gained 50 yards. Quarterback Brion Logan had two touchdowns on the ground as the Blue Devil defense allowed the Skyhawks only a third quarter touchdown.

Jeremiah Rhodes had a 60 yard interception return for another score. The Blue Devils won for the first time on Bird's home field and halted a 6 game postseason losing streak to the Skyhawks.

Varina advances to face Hermitage next week. L.C. Bird's season finishes at 7-4. It will also be the only head coaching season for Tony Nicely who announced he is stepping down after the game. Bird will be searching for their third head coach in as many seasons for 2018. This was the Skyhawks' first loss in the opening round of the playoffs since 2009.