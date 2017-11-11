Peak fall colors sweeping across Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The trees across central and eastern Virginia have shown some good color over the past week. With some minor exceptions, the majority of the area is getting close to peak.

Peak colors are found west of Richmond, stretching from northern Virginia down to points west of Interstate 95.

Sections of Skyline Drive and areas near the West Virginia border have now passed peak color.

The map above is generalized summary of the Commonwealth. You may have more or less color in your specific area.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: