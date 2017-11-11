Number #1 Dinwiddie rolls past Huguenot 54-20 to advance in Region 4B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dinwiddie, VA - The number one seed in Region 4B, the Dinwiddie Generals advanced to the second round after they beat Huguenot 54-20. Generals quarterback K'ymon Pope rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns as Dinwiddie scored 41 straight between the first through the third quarters.

Pope also threw two touchdowns passes, a 69 yard pass to Jasiah Williams and a 22 yard pass to Robert Barlow.

The Generals defense held Huguenot's running back Rakei Pope to just 46 yards on the ground and forced three turnovers, including a K'vaughan Pope 15 yard touchdown off a fumble recovery.

Dinwiddie will host Eastern View in the second round of the 4B Region playoffs. Both teams are 11-0.