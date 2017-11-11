Monacan shuts out Midlothian 26-0, improves to 11-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Smoketree, Va. - Second ranked Monacan scored in only the 2nd and 3rd quarters, but that was more than enough to knock off Midlothian 26-0 as the Chiefs undefeated season continues.

Korey Bridy had 145 yards rushing and a touchdown while quarterback Syour Fludd had a score throwing and rushing. The Chiefs also got a 23 yard fumble return for a score by Andrew Freeman.

With the win, the best season in Monacan history improves to 11-0. They will host 11-0 Louisa next week in the second round. Midlothian's season ends at 6-5