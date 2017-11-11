Inmate hospitalized after attempted suicide at Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a failed suicide attempt at the Chesterfield County Jail Saturday.

Capt. Donald W. Huff with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered Joseph Lecato III with a sheet tied around his neck in his cell.

“Deputies immediately cut Lecato down and administered first aid,” Huff said.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded and Lecato was transported to an area hospital where was in critical condition at last check.

Lecato is being held on a secured bond for burglary, petty larceny and vandalism charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.