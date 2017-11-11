Henrico rallies to beat Lee-Davis for 1st playoff win in 18 years.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, VA - Henrico quarterback Lawrence Chambers threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors came back from a 10 point halftime deficit to beat Lee-Davis 45-31. It was the Warriors first playoff win since their State semifinal appearance back in 1999, snapping a five game skid.

Chambers, who was the Region 5B player of the year, completed 17-23 passes including 10-11 in the second half as Henrico scored 38 straight points in the second half.

This was Henrico's fourth straight playoff appearance and the first not against Hermitage since 2004. It also was their first home playoff game since the 1999 State finalist team.

The Warriors will head down the East End to face the defending two-time State Champs in Region 5B Highland Springs next Friday night.

After a 6-1 start to the season, Lee-Davis finished the season with four straight losses.