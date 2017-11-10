Mask-wearing teen armed with knife seen outside Illinois high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Cell phone video shows police taking down a young man wearing a frightening mask outside an Illinois high school.

18-year-old Brandon Martin of Wood River was carrying a large, open blade knife and methamphetamine along with the mask when he was arrested outside East Alton-Wood River High School, according to KTVI.

A relative told KTVI that Martin lives fairly close to the school and was walking to meet someone and goofing off with the mask as sort of a prank. He is not a student at the school. The relative shared cellphone video of police taking down Martin outside the school last Thursday morning.

The principal called the police after noticing a person in a furry blue monster mask near the school. It appeared as though he was possibly following a juvenile.

“We have an alert staff who made calls. Our principal did exactly the right thing. She called police. Police responded very quickly, apprehended that individual. Of course, there’s always a concern this day and age when you see somebody walking around in November with a mask on. It’s just not common. We like to take those things really seriously, because it was very odd. It’s just not something that happens all the time,” said Superintendent John Pearson.

Martin faces a felony count of possession of meth and misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He posted bail and is due in Madison County Court next week.