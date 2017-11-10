RACC offering free pet adoptions for veterans on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – In celebration on Veteran’s Day, Richmond Animal Care and Control is waving adoption fees on Saturday, November 11, for all veterans and active duty or retired members of the US armed forces.

In addition to the normal requirements for adoptions, the animal shelter said veterans will need to show a military ID for the free adoption.

The adoption center will be open Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

