Police ID man killed on Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No charges have been filed and the investigation remained on-going Friday afternoon after a man was killed Thursday night on Parham Road in Henrico County.

"Henrico Police and Rescue responders were called to Parham Road, just east of Brook Road, for a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. C.J. Maurice said. "The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

Police identified the deceased as 49-year-old Ralph Lee Duvall, Jr.

The incident was reported at about 6:15 p.m.

