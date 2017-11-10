National Diabetes Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. – November is National Diabetes Month, and it’s important to spend this time to talk about both prevention and how to live a healthy and full life if diagnosed with the disease. Husband and wife team Alana M. Ritenour and Rhodes B. Ritenour visit and fill us in on their organization ‘The Diabetes Support Group’. Rhodes, a type 1 diabetes sufferer, and Alana co-founded the organization in 2010 to host monthly in-person support meetings for Richmonders. They have since expanded to an on-line version of The Diabetes Support Group to help persons and families around the country who are suffering from the disease. For more information please visit www.thediabetessupportgroup.org and https://www.facebook.com/thediabetessupportgroup/