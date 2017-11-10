× Monchou Patisserie opens along culinary stretch of E. Grace

RICHMOND, Va. — A local married couple is introducing another perk to a stretch of East Grace Street that’s flush with new restaurants and residential investment.

Ajin Kim and Mason Grey last week opened Monchou Patisserie, a bakery and coffee shop at 306-A E. Grace St.

The couple secured a lease for the 1,500-square-foot space last summer, and have been working on renovations to open it, reported RichmondBizSense.com.

Taking its cues from chic pastry and coffee shops in South Korea and across Europe, Monchou serves up several coffees and teas, including infusion teas with herbs such as sage, thyme and rosemary.

The French-style pastry bakery also serves up a tarts, mousse cakes and macaroons with flavors including strawberry marshmallow, tiramisu and lavender.

“I change up the flavors daily,” Kim said of the macaroons and other pastries. “I make everything fresh here.”

It’s the pair’s first business venture together. Grey, a Richmond-area native, owns and operates local landscape design company Green Estates, while Kim will run Monchou as its executive pastry chef.

