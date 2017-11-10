× Man wanted in Orange County stabbing surrenders to deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — A Charlottesville man wanted in connection to a stabbing and vehicle theft in Orange County surrendered to deputies Friday.

Michael Everette Jackson has been charged with malicious wounding, armed robbery and home invasion in connection to a Tuesday night stabbing.

The incident started at approximately 9:15 p.m., when deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 27000 block of Old Office Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 38-year-old stabbing victim. That person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed the victim was stabbed by 42-year-old Jackson.

After the stabbing, Jackson allegedly stole a 2000 Ford four door sedan that was at the home, investigators say. That vehicle was later discovered wrecked at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Everona Road.

Jackson is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.