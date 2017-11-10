× Juvenile arrested for allegedly slicing girlfriend in the neck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A male juvenile has been arrested after police say he cut his girlfriend in the neck after a fight Friday evening.

Police said around 8:40 p.m. officers responded to a closed daycare center in the 6600 block of Elkhardt Road in Chesterfield County.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the male juvenile sliced the female juvenile on the left side of her head, in the neck area. Police did not specific what weapon was used in the attack.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male juvenile is in police custody. There is no word on his charges at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.