Family escapes Chesterfield County house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A family was able to escape a fiery house fire Friday afternoon that left a Chesterfield County home destroyed.

Chesterfield Fire spokesman Lt. Jason Elmore‏ said the call came at 2:57 p.m. for a house fire in the 12000 block of Eagle Pass Drive, near Pocahontas State Park.

A video obtained by CBS 6 shows the two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Elmore says the home suffered Significant damage. The house fire has been marked under control.

“There’s no water supply here so we had to do a water shuttle operation and it’s a total loss,” said Chesterfield Fire Battalion Chief Sal Luciano.

Fire officials say there were residents home at the time of the fire, but everyone escaped the home without injuries.

The fire appeared to start in the home’s attached garage, according to Luciano.

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the Friday afternoon.