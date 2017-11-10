× Eric, the entertainer, lights up a room

RICHMOND, Va. — Eric is quite the entertainer and has a smile that lights up a room. He loves to pretend that he is singing or preaching. Music is calming to Eric and allows him to perform his chores. Eric turns on his radio in the morning while getting ready for school and loves singing while in the shower.

Eric is generally a happy preteen with a pleasant disposition; however, he can be strong willed at times.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.