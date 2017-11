RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond based Emmy Sumpter is a fifth grader who knows her way around the kitchen! In January, Emmy competed and won an episode of The Food Network’s hit show ‘Chopped Jr.’ and walked away with bragging rights and $10,000! Emmy visits our studio to prepare a Salmon Croquette on a fresh artisan salad. For more information you can check out https://www.facebook.com/emmyannesumpter/