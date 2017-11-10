RICHMOND, Va. – Williamsburg based chef Scott Hoyland of the ‘Culture Cafe’ makes his Virginia This Morning debut with a Fried White Cheese and Roasted Acorn Squash appetizer. This delicious, hearty dish is the perfect snack for a cold autumn day. And it’s vegetarian friendly! You can visit Chef Scott at the Culture Cafe in Williamsburg for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more information please visit http://www.culturecafeva.com/

Ingredients

1 lb Queso Fresco or any simple whte cheese, rolled into 1 oz balls

1 cup All Purpose Flour

1 cup Eggs – lightly whisked

1 cup Whole Milk

1 cup Panko Bread Crumbs

2 ea Acorn Squash – sliced into 1” discs

2 Tbsp Dark Brown Sugar

3 Tbsp Unsalted Butter – cut into 1/2” cubes

Sea Salt Freshly

Ground Black Pepper

Directions

Combine eggs and milk in a bowl. Prepare cheese balls by rolling them in flour, dipping in egg wash then rolling in panko crumbs. Reserve in refrigerator until ready to cook. When ready, submerge in a fryer (or pot of oil at 325F) until lightly browned.

To prepare squash, place rings on a parchmnet covered baking tray. Season with salt & pepper and distribute brown sugar and butter across the slices. Roast for 45 mintues at 350F or until soft.

Fry the breaded cheese balls. Transfer the warm squash slices to plates, put fried cheese balls in the center of the rings and season with coarse sea salt. Serve immediately