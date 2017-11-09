× Brother William and Thomas in need of caring family to call their own

RICHMOND, Va. — William and Thomas are two friendly and loving brothers in need of a caring family to call their own.

William is a man of diverse talents. In addition to loving sports, like football, he is also a master chef who loves to cook. He spends plenty of time outdoors and loves getting to interact with others, especially his brother. In the future, William aspires to go to college and be part of the ROTC. He is looking for a family that enjoys some of his interests, and are willing to provide the support and guidance he needs to make his dreams a reality!

Thomas has a passion for nature and the outdoors. He loves learning about and interacting with animals. While he enjoys nature, he also has a passion for cars and wants to one day work as an auto mechanic.Though he is often seen as shy, do not be fooled – Thomas has a great sense of humor and a witty personality sure to capture the hearts of any family.

Both boys are very involved in their community and spend countless hours volunteering. The bond of these brothers is inseparable, as they are not only brothers but best friends. Their kindness and gentleness would make an asset to any family that is willing to provide them with love and support.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.