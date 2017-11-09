Woman with multi-colored scarf, purse wanted for Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman wanted for robbing a bank in Chesterfield County Thursday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the crime happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 9601 Amberdale Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the woman walked up to a teller and handed over a note demanding money before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials said no weapon was displayed and that no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black female with a slender build about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She had blond braided hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark-colored pants, a blue hat, a multi-colored scarf, black gloves and black-and-white sneakers. She was carrying a multi-colored purse.

If you have information that could help police, detectives Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

