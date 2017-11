RICHMOND, Va. – The holiday season often means holiday travel for millions of people/ Amy Goodman is a national travel expert who knows all the tricks to best plan and adapt when it comes to winter travel. Amy offers tips and recommends gadgets, apps and websites to make your travel happen as smoothly as possible. For more information you can check out http://amyegoodman.com/ ; www.hertz.com; www.alianz.com; www.booking.com