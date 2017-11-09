Third Annual ’Hops in the Park’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. - Martha Burton, Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, fills us in on the 3rd Annual ‘Hops in the Park’ event. You can join in on the fun this Saturday, November 11th from noon until 6pm at the Henricus Historical Park in Chester, Virginia. Admission is FREE but food and beverages are available for cash purchase. Come out and taste some of the signature Virginia beers, mead, cider and food with this fun fall event. For all the details you can visit http://hopsinthepark.com/hitp/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}