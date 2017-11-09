× Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Roanoke announces he won’t seek re-election

ROANAOKE, Va. — After almost a quarter century of service in Virginia’s sixth district, U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte will not seek re-election in 2018.

Goodlatte, R-Roanoke County, has served in Congress since 1993 and will step down at the end of his current term, which he said is a natural stepping off point with the end of his term as chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Goodlatte said in a issued statement that he made the decision after prayer with his wife Maryellen.

Goodlatte said when he entered public service, there were several things he wanted to achieve for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation. ran.

“These passions led me to serve on the Judiciary and Agriculture Committees throughout my time in the House, and have shaped my work on policies impacting the American people,” he said. “I’ve had the privilege to serve as Chairman of both of these committees, and I’ve been proud to work on policies that have become law and advance fiscal conservatism, personal liberty, economic growth, and limited government.”

Goodlatte pledged to continue his work “bolstering enforcement of our immigration laws and reforming the legal immigration system, simplifying the tax code in order to stimulate job growth and benefit families in the Sixth District, enacting criminal justice reform, repealing Obamacare, advancing protections of the freedoms and liberties enshrined in our Constitution, and, of course, continuing first-class constituent service for the citizens of the Sixth District.”

“I look forward to working with the House Leadership, the Senate, and President Trump in bringing real conservative change to our country,” he added.