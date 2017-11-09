Rain sticks around Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Patchy light rain, drizzle, and fog will continue tonight through much of Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s, but the prospects for any sunshine will be very limited.

The sun will return on Friday, but the trade-off will be much colder air that will be moving into the region.

Highs on Friday will stay in the 40s in many areas. High pressure will settle over the area Saturday morning, bringing us our first freeze of the fall season.

Lows will range from 25 to 30 across most of the region. Saturday will be sunny and cold, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but a storm system will bring rain to the area around sunset, with rain becoming likely overnight through Monday morning.

Slightly warmer weather is expected through the middle of next week.

Tropical Storm Rina is moving rapidly northward and is expected to become a post-tropical system Thursday morning.