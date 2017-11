× Multiple suspects detained in Richmond car theft

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police detained multiple people after a car was stolen on the city’s southside Thursday morning.

Police say the car was reported stolen around 2:15 a.m. from the 400 block of Stockton St then found a short time later in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. Multiple people were in the car when officers founds it.

Detectives detained the people inside but have not announced any arrests.