Holly Jolly Christmas & Clergy in Concert

richmond, vA. —

Holly Jolly Christmas on Lakeside Avenue

On November 10, 2017, take trolley rides, meet Santa, shop for vintage treasures and browse the Farmer’s Market during a Holly Jolly Christmas on Lakeside Avenue. This Northside neighborhood is known as a unique shopping district with shops featuring home decor, clothing, antiques and vintage treasures, toys, gourmet food and beverages and much more. The event captures the feeling of yesteryear with a close-knit community vibe. Free trolleys and extended hours at stores along Lakeside (including the Garden Shop, ’til 9 p.m. on Friday) make Holly Jolly Christmas on Lakeside Avenue a fun shopping event for all. Shops, restaurants and community organizations along Lakeside Avenue offer extended hours on Friday (’til 9 p.m.). Follow Lakeside Avenue. For more information visit http://www.lewisginter.org/event/holly-jolly/.

Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 4 PM, the Virginia One Church, One Child presents: “Clergy in Concert”, a benefit concert at the Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary Street, Richmond. The event features the vocal gifts of area clergy including Dr. Ricardo L. Brown, Reverend Dr. Angelo Chatmon, Elder Dr. Betty Jean Cunningham, Rev. Melodye Cutler, Reverend Cora Harvey Armstrong, Reverend Almeta Ingram-Miller, Reverend Phillip Knight, Reverend Dr. Robert Pettis, and the Greater Richmond Metro Choir. November is National Adoption Awareness Month, Clergy in Concert” has a two-fold purpose. First, to raise money for the organization’s adoption recruitment work and to increase awareness about the need for loving, nurturing, and permanent homes for the 700+ children in foster care. This event is free and open to the public; however, the organization will accept donations at the concert. For more information, call Virginia One Church, One Child at (804) 329-3420 or visit https://www.vaonechurchonechild.org/.