Have you seen this truck in Hanover?

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are looking for help finding a truck believed to be involved in a Hanover hit and run. The incident was reported Thursday, November 2, in the area of Lewistown Road and Air Park Road.

“The suspect vehicle pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection and then fled the scene,” according to a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “The suspect vehicle is described as a white in color, Ford Super Duty and the driver is believed to be a white male.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

