Police: Chesterfield dad overdosed in restaurant bathroom with infant alone in car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield father has been arrested after police say he overdosed on heroin inside a restaurant bathroom, while his baby was alone in his car in the parking lot.

Daniel Stephenson has been charged with abuse and neglect of children.

Police say Stephenson went into the bathroom of a fast food restaurant in the 6800 block of Hull Street Road on Halloween night to do heroin.

They say someone found the man’s 6-month-old child alone in the car and called police. The child was not hurt.