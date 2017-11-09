Thieves smash windows, steal from Boydton Plank Road businesses

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police released security camera photos from break-ins at Boydton Plank Road businesses.

Maria’s Hispana Market, along the 7700 block, and Millermart, along the 5600 block, were broken into this week, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.

“The business were closed and entry was gained by smashing a window out of the front of the business,” a Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Several items were taking including cigarettes and alcohol.”

Investigators asked anyone “out at night” during the week who may have seen anything to call 804-469-3755 or Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.