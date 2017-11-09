× Weekend Events: Anthem Richmond Marathon, Hops in the Park, Clergy in Concert

RICHMOND, Va. —

Friday, November 10, 5-9pm

Holly Jolly Christmas on Lakeside Avenue, take free trolley rides, meet Santa, shop for vintage treasures and browse the Farmer’s Market during a Holly Jolly Christmas on Lakeside Avenue. This Northside neighborhood is known as a unique shopping district with shops featuring home decor, clothing, antiques and vintage treasures, toys, gourmet food and beverages and much more. The event captures the feeling of yesteryear with a close-knit community vibe. Free trolleys and extended hours at stores along Lakeside (including the Garden Shop, ’til 9 p.m. on Friday) Holly Jolly Christmas on Lakeside Avenue a fun shopping event for all. Details at http://www.lewisginter.org/event/holly-jolly/.

November 11, noon – 6 pm

“Hops in the Park” Saturday at Henricus Historical Park, – A weekend to see a living history museum and sample some Craft Beers. The second annual Hops in the Park festival features Virginia craft beer and Virginia hops farmers. Experts from breweries will be on site to discuss their beer and the Virginia-grown ingredients in their harvest beers and ales. There will be educational seminars on how to profitably engage in the agriculture and brewing industries, among others. The free event is sponsored by Capital Ale House, will also include live music, beer tasting, food, a Mickael Broth art gallery and a spectacular view of the James River. Interpreters will be on hand, with a look at what it was like to live at Henricus more than four centuries ago. Proceeds from the event benefits the Henricus Children’s Education Fund and Old Dominion Hops Cooperative. The park is at 251 Henricus Park Road Chester. For more information, call 804-748-1611 or visit http://hopsinthepark.com/hitp/.

November 11, 11 am – 4 pm

Enrichmond’s Annual Richmond Cider Celebration is Saturday at 1615 East Broad Street, in Shockoe Bottom. In partnership with Virginia Cider Association, Enrichmond Foundation brings together ten Virginia cideries to kick off Virginia Cider Week. Foggy Ridge, Blue Bee Cider, Buskey, and Castle Hill among others, will showcase their craft ciders, and our featured food vendor is local Richmond restaurant, The Savory Grain. There will be a series of workshops throughout the afternoon- cider tasting, cider and food pairing, and a Q&A with cider makers. Live music will be provided by local Richmond band Exebelle. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cider-celebration-tickets-38874852731 or https://enrichmond.org/events/richmond-cider-celebration/.

November 11, at 4 PM,

Saturday – Virginia One Church, One Child presents: “Clergy in Concert”, a benefit concert at the Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 West Cary Street, Richmond. The event features the vocal gifts of area clergy including Dr. Ricardo L. Brown, Reverend Dr. Angelo Chatmon, Elder Dr. Betty Jean Cunningham, Rev. Melodye Cutler, Reverend Cora Harvey Armstrong, Reverend Almeta Ingram-Miller, Reverend Phillip Knight, Reverend Dr. Robert Pettis, and the Greater Richmond Metro Choir. November is National Adoption Awareness Month, Clergy in Concert” has a two-fold purpose. First, to raise money for the organization’s adoption recruitment work and to increase awareness about the need for loving, nurturing, and permanent homes for the 700+ children in foster care. This event is free and open to the public; however, the organization will accept donations at the concert. For more information, call Virginia One Church, One Child at (804) 329-3420 or visit https://www.vaonechurchonechild.org/.

Saturday, November 11, 2017.

40TH Anniversary of Anthem Richmond Marathon, Markel Richmond Half Marathon or VCU Health 8k.

November 9 & 10, Health and Fitness Expo Parking and Directions at The Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 A North Boulevard, Richmond. Pick up shirt and race number and see the latest sports equipment, clinics, lectures, and get the latest running apparel and talk with experts. Thursday 5 – 9 pm and Friday, 11 am – 9 pm. No Packet Pickup available on Race Day; A photo ID is required to pick up your race packet; You may pick up a race packet for another pre-registered runner, provided you have a copy of their photo ID. For more information on The Anthem Richmond Marathon visit http://www.richmondmarathon.org/registration.aspx.

Sunday, November 12th, at the Chesterfield Town Center.

2017 Beauty-N-Motion Walk 4 Wellness is a Health Prevention Walk and Fundraising Opportunity for African American Women Organizations. The Mission is to provide health education, access to care, connect women to local resources and provide funds to develop and maintain current health outreach initiatives for women organizations. Health Expo 9 am – 2 pm, Health Screenings, massages/Makeover, health & fitness booths, food sampling, shopping and more. From noon – 2 pm on the main stage Celebrity Shop Talk. To participate and register visit http://www.beautynmotion.org/.

The Beacon Theatre, Hopewell

LeAnn Rimes – LovE is LovE Acoustic Tour, Wednesday November 8; Con Funk Shun – Featuring Michael Cooper & Felton Pilate, Thursday November 30, Doors open 6:30pm, Performance 7:30pm. Tickets, information and a complete list of performers call the Box Office: 804-446-3457. Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main Street Hopewell, VA 23860, http://thebeacontheatreva.com/schedule-2/ or http://www.beaconvatickets.com.