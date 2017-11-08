Rise + Shine design event with R•Home Magazine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - R•Home Magazine Managing Editor Jessica Ronky Haddad is back to chat with us about the Rise + Shine event. Jessica is joined by Amanda Nisbet, a New York based Interior Designer who recently relocated her business to the River City. Amanda has also authored the book ‘Dazzling Design’ which features her signature bold, colorful interiors. Amanda will host a book signing and be the signature speaker for the Rise + Shine event, which will be held as part of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show on Saturday, November 18th. The current issue of R•Home is on Newsstands now. For more information on the upcoming event and R•Home magazine, check outhttp://richmondmagazine.com/home and http://amandanisbetdesign.com/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•Home Magazine}