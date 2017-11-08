Police: Suspect uses steak knife to rob Colonial Heights store

Crime Insider Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a clerk at knife-point at the Tobacco Hut store in Colonial Heights Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. at the store, located at 595 Southpark Boulevard.

Police say the suspect pretended like he was interested and purchasing an item in the store. When the clerk turned her back, police say that’s when the suspect pulled out a steak knife and demanded money.

After the clerk complied, the suspect fled the business with cash.

People who work near the Tobacco Hut location, tell CBS 6 that Wednesday’s incident has made them very concerned for their safety.

One of those people is Kaitlyn Roberts, who works nearby.

“It really freaked me out,” said Roberts. “Not knowing what happened, me being two doors down, it really shocked me. I’ve never been closed to a crime like that.”

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, wearing a red jacket.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call 804-520-9300 (option #7) or you can call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.