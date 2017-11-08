Pole Green Elementary students chat with NASA Astronauts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Students at Pole Green Elementary School in Mechanicsville had an out-of-this-world lesson Wednesday.

Pole Green Elementary was one of six schools nationwide chosen to take part in a live chat with NASA Astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The students had 20 minutes to ask questions submitted by students from every school in Hanover County.

The space chat was part of a larger program in which students participated in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) lessons throughout the day.