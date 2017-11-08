× Joelle loves math and dancing

RICHMOND, Va. — If you need some help with your hip hop dance moves, Joelle can help!

She loves her dance class, but is also working hard in math, which is her favorite subject. As a fun-loving and talkative teen Joelle laughs a lot and can find humor in many situations.

Her best times with friends include talking, laughing, shopping and doing hair together.

When inside she can be found playing board games, reading, and Facebooking. If given the chance to go anywhere in the world Joelle would prefer to stay right where she is in Virginia.

Joelle is responsible in regards to household chores like washing dishes and loves to keep a clean bathroom. Family pets will get to enjoy some special attention and care from Joelle. She would like prospective adoptive families to know that she is funny and likes to laugh and shop.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.