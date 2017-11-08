× Early signing day in Central Virginia

Richmond, Va. – Wednesday was an early signing day for high school student-athletes to sign national letters of intent to play their respective sport at the next level. Here are the signings sent in to CBS 6:

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S

Drew Brockwell, Virginia Tech (Golf)

Connor Johnson, Virginia Tech (Golf)

Burke Widhelm, Furman (Lacrosse)

Carter Davis, American (Wrestling)

Maddison Furman, VCU (Baseball)

ST. CATHERINE'S

Left to right: Emerson Foster (Roanoke lacrosse), Cara Menges (William & Mary field hockey), Grace Wielar (Villanova swimming). Caroline Jordan (William & Mary lacrosse), Grace Kim (Duke field hockey), Madison Jiranek (Penn field hockey and lacrosse), Julia Palumbo (Catholic University soccer), Lily Henderson (Randolph Macon Lacrosse)

ATLEE

Jordan Durbin – East Tennessee St. University – Softball

John Kish – James Madison – Baseball

Cason Gardner – George Mason – Track and Field

Adam Jewell – Va Military Institute – Baseball

Sonora Baker – College of William and Mary – Swimming

Mike Pyers – Bryant & Stratton University – Baseball

Faith Anna – Winthrop University -- Lacrosse

COLLEGIATE