Early signing day in Central Virginia

Posted 5:05 pm, November 8, 2017

Richmond, Va. – Wednesday was an early signing day for high school student-athletes to sign national letters of intent to play their respective sport at the next level. Here are the signings sent in to CBS 6:

ST. CHRISTOPHER’S

Drew Brockwell, Virginia Tech (Golf)
Connor Johnson, Virginia Tech (Golf)
Burke Widhelm, Furman (Lacrosse)
Carter Davis, American (Wrestling)
Maddison Furman, VCU (Baseball)

ST. CATHERINE'S

Left to right: Emerson Foster (Roanoke lacrosse), Cara Menges (William & Mary field hockey), Grace Wielar (Villanova swimming). Caroline Jordan (William & Mary lacrosse), Grace Kim (Duke field hockey), Madison Jiranek (Penn field hockey and lacrosse), Julia Palumbo (Catholic University soccer), Lily Henderson (Randolph Macon Lacrosse)

ATLEE

Jordan Durbin – East Tennessee St. University – Softball
John Kish – James Madison – Baseball
Cason Gardner – George Mason – Track and Field
Adam Jewell – Va Military Institute – Baseball
Sonora Baker – College of William and Mary – Swimming
Mike Pyers – Bryant & Stratton University – Baseball
Faith Anna – Winthrop University -- Lacrosse

COLLEGIATE

Travis Reifsnider - JMU - Baseball
Joseph White - Penn State - Lacrosse
Harper Zaun - High Point - Lacrosse
Jack Montague - UVA - Golf
Maisy Fling - William and Mary - Soccer
Caroline Baber - Washington and Lee - Swimming
Nick Stepanian - Lacrosse - Hampden Sydney
Claire Powell, Softball, Denison
Caroline Hall-  Lacrosse - Washington and Lee
Colson Williams -Dickinson - Soccer