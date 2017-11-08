Early signing day in Central Virginia
Richmond, Va. – Wednesday was an early signing day for high school student-athletes to sign national letters of intent to play their respective sport at the next level. Here are the signings sent in to CBS 6:
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
Drew Brockwell, Virginia Tech (Golf)
Connor Johnson, Virginia Tech (Golf)
Burke Widhelm, Furman (Lacrosse)
Carter Davis, American (Wrestling)
Maddison Furman, VCU (Baseball)
ST. CATHERINE'S
Left to right: Emerson Foster (Roanoke lacrosse), Cara Menges (William & Mary field hockey), Grace Wielar (Villanova swimming). Caroline Jordan (William & Mary lacrosse), Grace Kim (Duke field hockey), Madison Jiranek (Penn field hockey and lacrosse), Julia Palumbo (Catholic University soccer), Lily Henderson (Randolph Macon Lacrosse)
ATLEE
COLLEGIATE
Travis Reifsnider - JMU - BaseballJoseph White - Penn State - LacrosseHarper Zaun - High Point - LacrosseJack Montague - UVA - GolfMaisy Fling - William and Mary - Soccer
Caroline Baber - Washington and Lee - SwimmingNick Stepanian - Lacrosse - Hampden SydneyClaire Powell, Softball, DenisonCaroline Hall- Lacrosse - Washington and LeeColson Williams -Dickinson - Soccer