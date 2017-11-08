Chef Mark Bailey makes his VTM Kitchen Debut!

RICHMOND, Va. – Mark Bailey is a Popular New York-based Personal Chef, cookbook author and TV personality who came to visit us from The Big Apple to share a tasty alternative to Thanksgiving turkey. He made the preparation process very easy so you can prepare an herb crusted or stuffed pork tenderloin in no time. For more information you can visit http://www.chefbailey.com/bio.php

Herb Crusted Pork

1 (3 to 5 lbs.) boneless pork loin

1 teaspoon garlic salt

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 cups plain bread crumbs

1 tablespoon dried rubbed sage

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

Heat oven to 375°F.

Season pork with salt and pepper.

Combine bread crumbs, cheese, sage, thyme and rosemary in small bowl. Rub herb mixture all over roast. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan.

Roast until internal temperature reaches 150°F, about 20 minutes per pound. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing to serve.

Roasted Pork Loin with Stuffing

1 (3 to 5 lbs.) boneless pork loin

For The Stuffing:

1 cup herb-seasoned stuffing crumbs

3 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 teaspoon dried leaf thyme

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the oven to 325 F. Lightly oil a roasting pan.

If the pork has been butterflied and tied, open it up and separate into halves.

If it is all in one piece, slice the pork roast almost through; open and lay flat, cut side up. Again, cut almost through each side of the pork. Place a sheet of plastic wrap over the butterflied pork and pound to flatten.

In a medium bowl, combine stuffing and melted butter. Stir in remaining stuffing ingredients; mix well. Spread stuffing on the pork and then roll or, if the pork is in two pieces, top it with the other half of the roast. Secure roast halves well with skewers or toothpicks or tie it with kitchen twine.

Place the roast in the prepared roasting pan; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Roast in the preheated oven for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until a meat thermometer registers at least 160 F.

Let the roast stand for 10 minutes before slicing.