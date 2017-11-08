Woman strangled outside Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman was strangled outside her Chesterfield apartment Monday night, according to Chesterfield Police.

“The victim was outside her apartment when she was approached by an unknown person who strangled her until she became unconscious,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “When the victim regained consciousness, she entered her apartment and called police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries; she was treated and released.”

The assault happened Monday, at about 8:45 p.m., along the 11300 block of Briarmont Road.

Police have not been able to release much of a suspect description, other than the suspect is a large person wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.