Be “Footloose” & fancy free!

RICHMOND, Va. – The Deep Run High School theater company is presenting the stage adaptation of the hit movie ’Footloose’. Actors Max Wasilik and Emma Harper star as Res McCormack and Ariel Rose in the theatrical production. Emma and Max are joined by Set Designer and Construction Manager Reece Koetter who fills us in on the art direction for the production. The theater company will be performing the play from November 9th through 11th at 7:30pm at Deep Run High School. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 804-364-8000 or visit http://deeprun.henricoschools.us/