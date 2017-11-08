2 Colonial Heights men arrested on narcotics and weapons charges

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Two Colonial Heights men have been arrested for drugs and weapons charges after officers were alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from an apartment.

Police said the officers made the discovery on November 6, while on foot patrol in the Colonial Apartments, located in the area of Beechwood and Maple Grove Avenue.

After being alerted by the smell of narcotics, the officers made contact with the two occupants of the apartment.

Eddie Taylor Jr., 41, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, distribution of narcotics within 1000 feet of a school and maintaining a common nuisance.

Jamel Lawrence McDuffie, 38, was charged with possession of marijuana. He was released at the scene.

Taylor is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail. His next court appearance will be on January 3, 2018.