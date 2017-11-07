LIVE UPDATES: 2017 Virginia governor’s race

The race for the governor’s mansion in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 7, likely marks the most consequential race of the year: Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie are squaring off in a battle that will provide an early look at how the first 10 months of the Trump presidency have reshaped American politics. Additionally, all 100 Virginia House of Delegates are up for election and have brought a lot of new contenders to the field. To grab control of the chamber, Democrats need to gain 17 seats, while Republicans need to gain one seat to obtain a veto-proof super majority.

CBS 6 is stationed throughout Virginia on Election Day, covering multiple angles of this race. Look for multiple updates below and on our social media channels: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.