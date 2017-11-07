LIVE UPDATES: 2017 Virginia governor’s race

The race for the governor’s mansion in Virginia on Tuesday, Nov. 7, likely marks the most consequential race of the year: Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie are squaring off in a battle that will provide an early look at how the first 10 months of the Trump presidency have reshaped American politics. Additionally, all 100 Virginia House of Delegates are up for election and have brought a lot of new contenders to the field. To grab control of the chamber, Democrats need to gain 17 seats, while Republicans need to gain one seat to obtain a veto-proof super majority.
CBS 6 is stationed throughout Virginia on Election Day, covering multiple angles of this race. Look for multiple updates below and on our social media channels: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
2017 LOCAL RACES
27th District
Chesterfield County
Larry V. Barnett (D) challenges Incumbent Roxann L. Robinson (R)
28th District
Fredericksburg City, Stafford County
Democrat Joshua Cole and Republican Robert Thomas Jr. face off.
54th District
Caroline County, Spotsylvania County
Al Durante (D) challenges Incumbent Robert D. “Bobby” Orrock (R).
**This district intersects with one or more pivot counties, which voted for Trump in 2016 after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
55th District
Hanover County, Caroline County, Spotsylvania County
Morgan Goodman (D) challenges Incumbent Buddy Fowler (R)
56th District
Goochland County, Henrico County, Louisa County, Spotsylvania County
Melissa Dart (D) and John McGuire (R)
62nd District
Chesterfield County, Hopewell City, Henrico County, Prince George County
Incumbent Riley Ingram (R) $226,700 faces Bynum-Coleman, Sheila (D)
63rd District
Chesterfield County, Dinwiddie County, Hopewell City, Petersburg City, Prince George County
Incumbent Lashrecse D. Aird (D) is uncontested
65th District
Chesterfield County, Powhatan County, Goochland County, Fluvanna County
Francis Ware (D) challenges Incumbent Lee Ware (R)
66th District
Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights
Incumbent Kirk Cox, (R) is challenged by Katie Sponsler, (D)
Cox has outraised Sponsler $908,000 to $28,000.
68th District
Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City
Dawn M. Adams (D) challenges incumbent Manoli Loupassi (R)
69th District
Richmond City, Chesterfield County
Incumbent candidate Betsy Carr (D) is challenged by Jake Crocker (Libertarian) and Marcus Sutphin (Green)
70th District
Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Richmond City
Incumbent Delores L. McQuin (D) faces no challenger
72nd District
Henrico County
Edward S. Whitlock II (R) faces Schuyler VanValkenburg (D)
73rd District
Henrico County
Incumbent John O’Bannon (R) is challenged by Debra Rodman
This race has raised a lot of cash, with O’Bannon getting $501,473 and Rodman $324,511
74th District
Henrico County, Charles City, Richmond
Incumbent Lamont Bagby (D) is challenged by Preston Brown (I).
97th District
Hanover, King William, and all of New Kent County.
Cori Johns (D) takes on Incumbent Chris Peace (R).
99th District
Caroline County, King George County, Lancaster County, Northumberland County, Richmond County, Westmoreland County
Francis Nicholas Edwards (D) faces incumbent Margaret Ransone (R).
**This district intersects with one or more pivot counties, which voted for Trump in 2016 after voting for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
Chesterfield Commissioner of Revenue
Jenefer S. Hughes (D) challenges Incumbent Timothy M. McPeters (R)
Hopewell Sheriff
John Holloway (I), Travis Stanley (I), Steve Kephart (I) and Kevin Johnson (I) are on the ballot.
Hopewell Treasurer
Joan Gosier (I), LaTonya Felton (I)
Henrico County Brookland District Member Board of Supervisor
This seat is open after 29 years, with the death of Richard Glover in February. Robert H. “Bob” Witte, Jr. (R) faces Courtney D. Lynch (D).
Louisa County Mineral District Member Board of Supervisor
Duane A. Adams (R) faces Independent Stephanie L. Koren
Louisa Board of Supervisors – Green Springs
Richard Havasy (I) and Robert Babyok (I)
Petersburg Treasurer
Kenneth M Pritchett (D) faces Independent Gloria Person Brown
Petersburg Sheriff
Independent Corey Brown challenges Democratic incumbent Vanessa Reese Crawford.
Richmond School Modernization Ballot Initiative
Not later than six months after this section becomes law, the Mayor shall formally present to the City Council a fully-funded plan to modernize the city’s K-12 educational infrastructure consistent with national standards or inform City Council such a plan is not feasible. You can read in full here. This was submitted by Richmond Crusade for Voters, and the main architect was political strategist Paul Goldman.
Richmond Sheriff
Antoinette Irving face Independent Nicole D. Jackson and Emmett Johnson Jafari
Richmond City Treasurer
Three women are running for city treasurer, none are incumbents. Nichole Ona R. Armstead is the Democratic candidate, who faces Independents Michelle R. Mosby and L. Shirley Harvey.
Richmond School Board — District 3
Cindy Menz-Erb faces Dorian Daniels, Kenya Gibson, Joann Henry, and Kevin Starlings.
Our election results will be here, when the polls close and votes are entered: http://wtvr.com/election-results/
Here’s where CBS 6 reporters will be tonight.
Melissa Hipolit will cover General Assembly races. https://twitter.com/MelissaCBS6/status/928036399416266752
Gillespie and the Republican Ticket- Jake Burns.
.@VA_GOP staff feeling this election may turn on rural turnout, not NOVA. Saying numbers up 120% in some rural precincts. @CBS6 #VaGov pic.twitter.com/mgQeBbsroz
— Jake Burns (@JakeBurnsCBS6) November 7, 2017
Northam and the Democratic Ticket- Cameron
Some voters getting texts/calls with poll location change. Please ignore! Check your poll at https://t.co/cCknZU4sLz or call us 703-222-0776
— Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) November 7, 2017
Sheriff Race- Sandra JonesWe are also watching the Vogel/Fairfax race—either candidate winning that race will have historical significance.
Let’s talk turnout.
Henrico — 40%
Chesterfield — 37%
Richmond — 37%
Here’s how the Richmond metro area voted in the 2013 Va. governor’s race.
CHESTERFIELD
GOV
Cuccinelli –
51,114
McAuliffe – 42,865
Sarvis – 9,949
LT. GOV
Northam – 54,
135
Jackson – 48,339
A.G.
Obenshain – 57,099
Herring – 46,508
HANOVER
GOV
Cuccinelli – 23,415
McAuliffe – 10,862
Sarvis – 3,860
LT. GOV
Jackson – 22,143
Northam – 15,820
A.G.
Obenshain – 25,705
Herring – 12,621
HENRICO
GOV
McAuliffe –
53,132
Cuccinelli – 39,400
Sarvis – 9,709
LT. GOV
Northam –
64,209
Jackson – 36,761
A.G.
Herring –
56,503
Obenshain – 45,580
RICHMOND
GOV
McAuliffe –
42,957
Cuccinelli – 9,854
Sarvis – 5,226
LT. GOV
Northam –
46,897
Jackson – 10,056
A.G.
Herring –
44,684
Obenshain – 12,678