× Henrico to consider rezoning request for Brook Run condos, townhomes

HENRICO, Va. — A gaping hole in a Henrico County shopping center soon could be filled by as many as 130 homes.

Reston-based Stanley Martin Homes is looking to rezone just over 10 acres beside the Brook Run shopping center on Brook Road for 88 condominiums and 42 townhomes. The county planning commission is scheduled to consider the request this Thursday, reports RichmondBizSense.com.

Plans submitted to the county call for nine three-story townhome buildings and six four-story condo buildings behind retail outparcels lining Brook Road and between the shopping center and the adjacent Atlantic at Brook Run, a four-story building housing 120 age-restricted units.

The two parcels up for rezoning, totaling 10.26 acres at 5912 and 6010 Brook Road, were previously graded and planned to become part of the adjacent 1990s-era shopping center, according to county documents. Stanley Martin is seeking a change from business zoning to residential use to accommodate its proposal, with representation from local attorney Andy Condlin of Roth Jackson.

Stanley Martin is under contract to purchase the land from Village Bank, which acquired the two parcels in 2012 through a foreclosure sale for $1.02 million. The previous owner was Tetra Investment Group 14 LLC.

Jeremy Swink, Southern region vice president of land for Stanley Martin, said the company was drawn to the site’s proximity to downtown and transportation routes such as Interstate 95.

He said Stanley Martin also saw an opportunity to help revitalize the shopping center, which, according to the county, has garnered minimal demand for additional retail development since the outparcels were built in the early 2000s. The center, owned by Virginia Beach-based Wheeler Real Estate Co., lost its Martin’s Food Markets anchor in August.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.