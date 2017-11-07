× Burglary suspect arrested after returning to crime scene

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Petersburg man was arrested after he returned to a home he’d broken into earlier in the night, according to police.

Police arrested Carlos Jewell Anthony Baker, 26, after he returned to the house.

Prince George County Police were first called to the home along the 3300 block of Millpond Road for a possible burglary in progress at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

“Upon their arrival, officers observed the suspect fleeing into the woods on foot, but were unable to locate after searching the area,” a Prince George Police spokesperson said. “Later this morning, police responded back to the area for a suspicious male.”

Baker had returned to the home after he used a check card he’d stolen from the house earlier in the night, police said.

“Police are unsure as to why the suspect returned to the home he had burglarized earlier,” the Prince George Police spokesperson said.

Police later linked Baker to another burglary at a home on Halcyon Way. In that crime, the person living in the home awoke and found items missing from the home and a door left open.

Baker was charged with two counts of burglary in the nighttime, two counts of credit card theft, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.