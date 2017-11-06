× William seeks family who can provide love, affection, and support

RICHMOND, Va. — William, 17, is a young man who is good-hearted and eager to please.

He is committed to physical fitness and tries to work out almost every day. When relaxing he likes to watch movies, most especially action-packed films.

William is clever and with a little encouragement and support from someone who will advocate for his education he can perform exceedingly well in the classroom.

A family who can provide love, affection, and support him unconditionally is just what William needs to realize his full potential in life.

Will the family that nurtures and guides William through the challenges of life be yours?

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts –A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.