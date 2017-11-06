Wayne Covil surprises new mom Katy Daniel: ‘It’s absolutely a miracle’

Watch CBS 6 Gives Monday’s on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A lot can change in a year and a half. Just ask Katy Daniel, who almost died in farming accident in Dinwiddie County 547 days ago.

Katy lost her hair, scalp and ears. Yet, Katy’s spirit never wavered. She received support from around the word as #KatyStrong went viral.

The 21-year-old miraculously recovered from the accident and is now a new mom. Katy gave birth to “Cash Allen” Sunday at 3:45 a.m.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil has covered Katy’s story since the beginning. So, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, Covil surprised Katy and her boyfriend Jesse inside their room at Johnston Willis Hospital.

“We’ve followed your story for… I’m getting choked up,” said Covil. “We’ve followed you for a long time. You survived a near fatal accident. Now, you’ve given birth to a beautiful baby named “Cash.” Which we love. So, we got a little something that we think you’ll need.”

Wayne surprised Katy with some much-needed diapers, a book that was on her baby registry and an Amazon gift card worth $200 to help buy some more things for Cash.

“Oh my God, thank you!” said Katy with a smile.

“I don’t know if you can give him guitar lessons, but you could probably get him the stuff that he needs here early on,” said Covil.

“And we’re so happy that the baby is healthy and that you’re healthy and that everything has come together so well for you and Jesse. It’s absolutely a miracle, what has happened in less than two years.”

