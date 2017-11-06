WATCH: Hour-long special on Virginia governor’s race

[WATCH: One-hour long election special airing at 7 p.m. on CBS 6 and livestreaming on WTVR.com (in the player above)]

RICHMOND, Va. — The eyes of politicos from across the country are fixed upon Virginia’s state capitol — this Jeffersonian temple — and the rest of the Commonwealth, as voters decide who will lead the state for the next four years.

In the months leading up to the election, the two major party candidates have struck similar tones on some issues, and in the wake of the divisive 2016 presidential race, candidates Ralph Northam (Democrat) and Ed Gillespie (Republican) had been praised for the civility of their debates, and the lack of personal attacks.

But in the last few weeks, the gloves have come off, and the tensions have sharpened.

Accusations of fear mongering and race baiting have flown from both sides. Campaign ads have portrayed the opposition as dishonest, unethical, or worse.

But what’s the truth about these two major party candidates? Where did they come from, and how did they get here?

